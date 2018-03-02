Players 1st Partnership with German Golf Association

Players 1st, an England Golf Preferred Partner, state that 2018 has got off to a good start and that they are looking forward to providing services and support to the German golf market. They expect great things to come from this collaboration.

Players 1st is much more than a survey tool – they facilitate, motivate and engage a growing, global community in the field of player experience; the platform is designed to inspire change and improve the player experience.

The German Golf Association is expecting to get indications to find out, how to motivate the golfers to stay in the golf community.

“Even though at present it is possible to gain many new players every year, we are also losing too many of them. With the cooperation with Players 1st, we want to start an initiative to keep the players in the game,” says Alexander Klose, Board Member of the German Golf Association.

Germany is a proud golfing nation, known for its friendly atmosphere and forested, picturesque courses. While the golf market, generally speaking, has struggled during the recent decade to combat declines in club member ranks, the German golf market has maintained a slow, yet steady growth. This speaks volumes of the German passion for golf, which is why we are confident that our partnership and collaboration with the clubs and players of Germany will prove most fruitful.

Players 1st specializes in customer experience management in the golf industry and work with clubs and organisations all over the world, from the U.S. to Saudi Arabia. They share the latest news and insights from golfers around the world: https://www.blog.players1st.golf/

Players 1st http://www.players1st.golf/

Deutscher Golf Verband http://www.golf.de/