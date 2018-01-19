New partnership offers free legal helpline to clubs in England

England Golf has teamed up with national law firm Mills & Reeve to offer a free legal helpline to clubs.

Clubs calling the helpline can ask one-off or multiple queries on the same subject and receive advice for up to one hour. Any additional advice will be agreed between the club and Mills & Reeve at preferential hourly rates.

Mills & Reeve is one of the top law firms in the UK with six offices, 117 partners, more than 400 lawyers and over 950 staff delivering a complete range of legal services to clients operating internationally, nationally and locally.

Its experienced and knowledgeable sports team regularly advises sport governing bodies, leagues, clubs, player associations, agents and athletes.

The new helpline is funded by England Golf and covers:

Equality Act

Governance and incorporation

Contracts

Property law

The helpline is provided as part of England Golf’s network of Preferred Partners and has been welcomed by Iain Lancaster, England Golf Club Engagement Manager.

He said: “This service offers direct access to legal specialists who deliver practical and commercial advice. Clubs have the additional comfort of knowing that the financial clock is not running while they identify a legal issue which needs support.”

Richard Santy, a partner at Mills & Reeve, added: “We are delighted to join England Golf’s network and look forward to offering our support and expertise to golf clubs across the country.”

To access the legal helpline call 020 7648 5288 or email englandgolf@mills-reeve.com and you will be directed to an appropriate legal representative who will talk you through the process and guide you through your issue.

For more information visit www.englandgolf.org/legal

England Golf has 1900+ affiliated clubs which can access the network of Preferred Partners. A full list of partners can be found here at www.englandgolf.org/PP500