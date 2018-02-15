Lee Westwood Golf School & American Golf Partnership

The Lee Westwood Golf School Cheshire is based at High Legh Park Golf Club, which is also the location of the American Golf – National Golf Academy. American Golf is Europe’s largest golf retailer. Therefore, it seemed perfectly sensible to form a relationship.

As such, Golf School students recently attended a taster day at the American Golf head office in Warrington, where they were educated on the requirements and what life would be like as an American Golf employee.

Following on from this training, the School has had a number of students approach American Golf in regards to employment, and now has just under 20% of its current student cohort being contracted to work at American Golf outlets around the UK.

The students are working part-time, fitting it in around their education and/or golf training days at the School. It is a fantastic opportunity for them to be given a pathway into the golf industry, where they can gain valuable experience, and earn some money to help fund their golfing ambitions – a win/win for everybody!

American Golf has also kindly assisted a number of students with their 2-week work experience placements, which they are required to do as part of their BTEC in Sport qualification.

Harry (pictured) who is a Cheshire student completed his work experience at the American Golf store at High Legh Park Golf Club, said: “I have really enjoyed the experience and chatting to customers about their golf. American Golf has involved me in the day to day activities, and I have also learnt about club-fitting. It has been a great opportunity for me to gain an insight into working within the golf industry.”

This initiative is to be replicated at Lee Westwood Golf School in Essex.

Lee Westwood Golf School www.leewestwoodgolfschool.com