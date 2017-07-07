High-Level Approval for Certified Club Manager Certification

Three influential Malaysian organisations are taking the lead in revolutionising the club industry in Asia via the acclaimed and globally-recognised Certified Club Manager (CCM) certification.

Representatives from the Sime Darby Group, Gamuda Land Clubs and the Berjaya Corporation Berhad have signed up to attend the fifth course to be offered under the Business Management Institute (BMI) Asia Pacific education programme.

To be staged at Kuala Lumpur’s Kota Permai Golf & Country Club from July 24-28, the BMI Club Management Course is presented by the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) and the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA).

As the official partner, the certification programme powered by CMAA is being executed by the AGIF.

Heading the high-profile presenters are Kevin Fish, a former United Kingdom Club Manager of the Year, and Bill Sanderson, who has spent more than two decades helping people and businesses to develop and grow through training, coaching and advice.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our previous BMI courses in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand underscored the need for this type of education and Certified Club Manager certification in Asia.

“The fact that three of Malaysia’s foremost groups are sending senior personnel to attend the latest course at Kota Permai is testament to the esteem in which CCM certification is held.”

Steven Thielke, Chief Executive at TPC Kuala Lumpur, said: “Our club and facilities have received much international exposure and recognition with the new partnership with the PGA Tour where we re-branded from Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club to TPC Kuala Lumpur.

“With this international recognition comes considerable responsibility and accountability to ensure all our people, services and facilities are world-class.

“In this regard, our membership of the Asian Golf Industry Federation and the links with the Club Managers Association of America have been pivotal in assisting with educating our managers with the special knowledge that is required to be a club professional within the modern-day club business.”

Tang Meng Loon, Senior Group General Manager – Gamuda Land Clubs, said: “The Certified Club Manager is a professional certification recognising the unique skills and special knowledge required of today’s club manager.

“It opens countless doors of opportunity for managers as it communicates their knowledge and ability to serve as a key player in a club’s success. Candidates who have earned the designation have completed a programme enriched with education experience, applicable knowledge, and business tools that can deliver a positive impact.

“It is our view that the more staff we have that have gained CCM certification, the greater the strength of the management structure at the Group.”

Khor Poh Waa, Director of Berjaya Clubs Division, said: “In many professions, a successful career is marked by an appropriate degree of professional development, verified by a credible certification programme and recognised by both the public and one’s peers.

“The Certified Club Manager designation has been the hallmark of professionalism in club management since 1965. This is one of the programmes that we have been looking for in order to upgrade the professionalism of our Club Management Team.”

Lynge added: “Whether you are seeking a promotion, exploring a position outside of your current club, or simply pursuing professional development opportunities to help you tackle increasingly complex responsibilities while preparing for future challenges, the CCM designation can help you gain credibility and respect in the field, enhance your skills and knowledge and demonstrate your commitment to the profession.”

In 2015, the CMAA appointed the AGIF to execute the BMI education programme for the Asia Pacific region in partnership with existing CMAA partners in China, Hong Kong, Macau and New Zealand.

The BMI is a professional development programme developed and launched by the CMAA in the early 1980s. Noting managers at all phases of their careers need instruction, education or inspiration, the concept of the ‘lifetime professional development programme’ was born.

The vision was realised as a multi campus-based programme that provides tangible career benchmarks by which managers can track their progress and strive for various levels of competency, including a respected certification.

The curriculum is based on 10 competency areas covering every aspect of a club manager’s job.

In the CMAA 2015 Compensation and Benefits Report, it was reported that the head of club’s compensation with CCM designation was 31% higher than a head of club’s compensation without CCM designation.

The BMI programmes are completely endorsed and empowered by CMAA and is equivalent to what one can receive in the United States.

BMI course-takers need not be members of the CMAA or the AGIF. The cost for the Kuala Lumpur course is US$1,400 for delegates who are members of the AGIF and US$1,600 for non-members.

For conference registrations and enquiries, please email: pk.ong@agif.asia

Asian Golf Industry Federation www.agif.asia

