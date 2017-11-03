Global Edition

 

Go Wild for The Track Meydan’s New Winter Golf Promotion

12.53pm 3rd November 2017 - Management Topics

The Track, Meydan’s superb golf course under the flood lights

Dubai gem, the Track Meydan, has launched an innovative programme designed to make golf as accessible as possible to both avid and novice players. The Winter Wildcard, inspired by the success of the Wildcard programme which ran throughout the summer, offers users unlimited golf day or night, as well as buggies and a 20% discount in The Qube sports bar. With floodlit golf, The Track welcomes golfers until late and allows play to continue well into the night time.

One of the most novel aspects of the Winter Wildcard is that it is fully-transferrable and being un-named can be used amongst friends.

The Track Meydan www.meydangolf.com

       

