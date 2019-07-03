Executive club management course coming to London this month

The Club Managers Association of Europe’s renowned Management Development Programme (MDP) will be coming to the City of London this month on 22-26 July. A few places on the course remain.

The CMAE’s MDP 1 course focuses on the 10 core competencies of club management and will see leading club industry experts deliver sessions on club governance, marketing, food & beverage, finance, facilities maintenance, health & safety plus more.

In addition to the core curriculum delegates will also have the unique opportunity to join a club tour of top city clubs in London and learn from the best practices they apply.

The course is open to both current and aspiring club managers and is also the first step of the pathway to gaining the Club Manager Diploma (CMDip) and the Certified Club Manager (CCM) certification, which is accepted globally as the professional benchmark.

Ian Brennan, The Track Meydan, who was a delegate on the last MDP 1 course in Dubai in May, said of the course “I could not recommend the CMAE MDP program enough. The content was thorough, and the speakers were some of the best in their respective fields. All made for a thought provoking, open learning environment where everyone could obtain different views and insights on every aspect of club management. MDP 1 has really motivated me towards a more management focused position and I look forward to continue my learning with MDP 2 in the near future.”

To find out more information and to book your place on the upcoming MDP 1 course, download the course prospectus here http://bit.ly/2xoL3P6

The CMAE is closely aligned with the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA) and actively participates in the annual World Conference for club managers and other international events.

