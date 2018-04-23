England Golf goes the extra mile for Macmillan Cancer Support

England Golf has announced it is supporting Macmillan Cancer Support’s Longest Day Golf Challenge to help raise the profile of the fundraising event among its 665,000 members and 1,900 clubs.

The challenge sees teams of four take on 72 holes – covering over 20 miles of course in one day – to fundraise for Macmillan. Players are encouraged to ask friends and family for sponsorship to help the charity support the growing number of people living with cancer.

After registering to take part in the Longest Day Golf Challenge participants can compete to win a three-night break to the final at golf challenge at Boavista Golf Resort, Portugal. The prize includes flights and accommodation and will be awarded to the four eligible teams who raise the most sponsorship money for Macmillan by 3 September 20181.

England Golf is urging all golfers to get involved and its staff will be tackling the dawn-to-dusk challenge at Woodhall Spa Golf Club, Lincolnshire.

Nick Pink, England Golf Chief Executive, commented: “We are thrilled to support Macmillan’s Longest Day Golf Challenge and to encourage more golfing heroes to set out on 14 hours of non-stop golf and help to change the lives of people affected by cancer.”

Kirsty Hobbs, Fundraising Marketing Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “England Golf is helping us take our Longest Day Golf fundraising challenge to more clubs and players in the UK than ever before, which is really exciting. We’re hugely grateful to everyone that will be getting involved and helping us support the growing number of people living with cancer.”

In 2017, over 3,400 teams took part and raised £1.7 million. This vital money has helped Macmillan to provide emotional, financial, medical and practical support to people living with cancer across the UK.

How to get involved:

Clubs

Register your club by emailing golf@macmillan.org.uk

Once registered, your club is listed as a venue at www.macmillan.org.uk/longestdaygolf

Reserve a day on or close to the longest day, 21 June 2018, and let your members and other golfers know you’re hosting the challenge on your course.

Plan to open when the sun rises and consider waiving green fees and make refreshments available.

Players

Once you have a team of four select a captain and register at www.macmillan.org.uk/longestdaygolf

Plan your challenge for or close to the longest day, 21 June 2018, to maximise daylight hours.

Play at your own club or any golf club around the UK. Use the Macmillan website to find Longest Day Golf Challenge friendly clubs nearest to you.

Spread the word at your club and encourage other members to support you with sponsorship and fundraising events.

The prize includes return economy flights from London to Faro, and three nights’ accommodation and meals courtesy of Boavista Golf Resort. Date restrictions apply. Over 18s only. Four persons per team only. Full Competition Terms and Conditions apply. Promoted by Macmillan Cancer Support (registered charity in England & Wales, (261017), Scotland (SC039907) and the Isle of Man (604).

England Golf www.englandgolf.org