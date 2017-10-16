Dunbar Golf Club ‘Simply Perfect!’

‘Amongst the best visitor experience of any golf club in Scotland’. That is the conclusion of an independent assessment of the course, the facilities and the services offered by Dunbar Golf Club. And it is the first time ever that a Scottish golf club has achieved a 100% score for its customer service.

In early 2015 the Mystery Golfer Programme run by Hertfordshire‐based company, Human Reality, was officially engaged by Director of Golf, Jacky Montgomery for Dunbar Golf Club to provide their mystery golfer visits during the golf season. Assessing the various level of service offered by each department of the club to its many visitors and after year-on-year improvements, the company last month gave Dunbar what it called a ‘jaw-dropping’ 100% score.

Around 50 Scottish golf clubs have taken part in the Mystery Golfer Programme but only Dunbar has achieved such an accolade. “This is truly remarkable,” said Helen Bennett, Founder and Director of Human Reality. “Jacky has been an advocate from the very first pilot (which was trialed after interest from managers on The CMAE, Club Managers Association Europe MDP via Scottish Golf) and continues to understand the power of continuous measurement, feedback and training for all the teams within the club. The standards that our assessors look for when they conduct their visits are focused on customer service, and the standards we set are extremely high. It is very difficult to get 100% and so I am particularly thrilled to be able to present the club with the first ever special award, to recognise the magnificent achievement of the team.”

The assessment looked at the course, which it described as “immaculate”, the green-¬‐keeping team, the Pro Shop staff, the bar and catering teams, and the club’s administration. In all cases it found that the interaction between the club’s staff and visitors was flawless -¬‐ friendly, helpful, knowledgeable and welcoming.

Jacky Montgomery, said: “I am absolutely delighted for the team, this is great recognition for the effort that our Heads of Department and every staff team member plays in delivering what we call ‘The Dunbar Experience’

“Internally we aim to deliver the highest service levels at every customer engagement point, from start to finish, and every Department plays their part in our ‘One Team’ approach to delivering an experience for members and visitors that we can all be proud of. We also have customer feedback cards for members and guests available at all times, ongoing assessment of performance is the only way to continue to improve.

“Investment in staff training opportunities has been a key component to our success and a ‘One Team’ approach to everything we do is fundamental to our progress as a Club.

Going forward we certainly won’t rest on our laurels, we consider every day to be a Mystery Shopper day!”

Andrew Allan, Captain of Dunbar Golf Club, said: “Since Jacky introduced the Club to this form of assessment, it has certainly been a factor in bonding our departments to ‘The One Team’ approach. Their commitment to excellent service is reflected in the consistent feedback I receive from members and from our many domestic and international visitors to the Club. I am absolutely delighted that the work and commitment of our staff team has been justifiably recognised through this programme of mystery shopper assessment.”

