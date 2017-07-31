Doors Open at QHotels With Free Events

QHotels, the UK’s largest golf resort operator, will throw open its doors across the entire group with a series of free tasters to tempt more golfers into enjoying the benefits of club membership.

In partnership with the NSPCC, the Membership Open Weekend – from Friday, August 11, to Sunday, August 13 – will take place across all 10 resorts in the group, with the aim to attract all levels of golfers, from beginners to ‘returners’, across the entire age spectrum.

A series of attractive events will be hosted at the venues, including a fun nine-hole challenge on the evening of Friday, August 11, and a post-round barbecue to illustrate the social scene of being a club member.

In keeping with the group’s innovative scheme to offer juniors a free membership alongside any adult sign-up, the morning of Saturday August 12 will focus on the youngsters with free introductory lessons and the opportunity to get a first taste of golf.

There will be further nine-hole competitions in the afternoon for adults, followed by refreshments and a chance to meet members and officials at the club, who will offer a warm welcome.

Sunday August 13 will focus on those adults entirely new to golf with starter lessons to help with those first steps in the game.

A variety of afternoon programmes will cap the Membership Open Weekend with short-format tournaments to add an element of competitive fun.

The events will take place at Aldwark Manor Golf & Spa Hotel, York; Belton Woods, Grantham, Lincolnshire; Dunston Hall, Norwich; Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort, Yorkshire and Humberside; Hellidon Lakes Golf and Spa Hotel, Hellidon, Northamptonshire; Mottram Hall, Macclesfield, Cheshire; Oulton Hall, Leeds; Slaley Hall, Hexham, Northumberland; Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, Telford, Shropshire and The Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort near Glasgow.

Andrew Cameron, QHotels’ group golf operations manager, said: “We want to show off our venues and give visitors them an idea of the variety of activities taking place at our clubs.

“We look forward to welcoming our visitors and hope they will become bitten by the golf bug and see the social and health benefits involved.”

The multi-award-winning, four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall – voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Oulton Hall, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

To book a place at one of QHotels’ 10 Open Weekends call the brand’s central golf support on 0113 289 8935.

QHotels www.qhotels.co.uk

Tweet