Colt Mackenzie McNair to sponsor the GCMA Newcomer of the Year award

Leading executive recruitment specialist Colt Mackenzie McNair (CMM) has expanded its partnership with the Golf Club Managers’ Association to include sponsorship of the GCMA’s Newcomer of the Year award for 2017. With an emphasis on the discovery and development of new talent in the industry, the agreement builds on CMM’s continued support of the association’s Young Managers Group.

The Newcomer category, which is part of the GCMA Golf Club Management Awards, was introduced for the first time in 2015, with Alex Woodward from Boyce Hill taking home the prize. Nominees for the category must only have been in post for up to two years, and in their first golf club management role. The award will be presented at the GCMA Conference on 13 November at Mercedes-Benz World in Weybridge.

CMM is a specialist executive search firm providing recruitment solutions to golf clubs through a dedicated club management service. CMM’s dedicated team draws on years of experience in recruitment and the golf club industry, resulting in a unique, client-driven and proven service.

“Through the support of the GCMA, the Young Managers Group and now the Newcomer of the Year, CMM is fully invested in the development of candidates and future leaders in club management,” explained CMM director Richard Wood. “As the golf industry in the UK continues to evolve, golf clubs now need to look towards a modern general manager who displays contemporary competencies. The Newcomer of the Year is an important award, recognising all of the new talents that are leading from the front.”

As part of the partnership, Richard Wood will be part of the judging panel, bringing a wealth of industry expertise. CMM will also support a series of meetings for the Young Managers Group, which brings together the new generation of golf club managers to discuss the industry.

“CMM are known for providing quality recruitment services, ensuring that the right candidate is found to fit with a club’s strategic plan,” said GCMA chief executive Bob Williams. “As a membership association, it’s essential for us to know that our members are getting the opportunities that they deserve, and that clubs are being well run. As we place increasing emphasis on the professional development of our members, it makes sense for us to be working closely with an organisation that rewards that development.”

Nominations for the Golf Club Management Awards, which also feature Manager and Team of the Year categories, can be submitted until July 31, and anyone can put a candidate forward. Once the rigorous process of narrowing down the nominations has been completed, the judging panel will be involved in site visits to shortlisted candidates, before completing the judging with a final interview.

This year’s winner will be announced at the 2017 GCMA Conference on 13 November, at Mercedes-Benz World.

GCMA Golf Club Management Awards gcma.org.uk/awards

Colt Mackenzie McNair www.coltmm.com

