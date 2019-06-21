Chronogolf unveils New Business Intelligence Module

Chronogolf by Lightspeed, a leading provider of cloud-based golf course management software tools to over 590 golf courses worldwide, has announced the addition of its business intelligence module to its suite of golf course management products.

The new business intelligence module will be available for free to Chronogolf customers as part of its standard suite of software products.The module aggregates data across its management platform and enables operators to quickly analyse performance and derive insights. The new reporting and analytics module will complement the company’s cloud-based tee sheet, POS, CRM, member management, dynamic pricing, and marketing tools.

Key Features of Chronogolf by Lightspeed’s New Business Intelligence Tool:

Customer data profiles and leaderboards: Monitor customer data profiles and track email, phone number, birthday and postal code collection, monitor gender split and active accounts. Track top spenders, no shows, cancellations and more with customer leaderboards.

Monitor customer data profiles and track email, phone number, birthday and postal code collection, monitor gender split and active accounts. Track top spenders, no shows, cancellations and more with customer leaderboards. Anticipate tee sheet demand: Occupancy dashboards drill down to understand tee sheet and cart demand based on time, player type, and reservations made per days in advance.

Occupancy dashboards drill down to understand tee sheet and cart demand based on time, player type, and reservations made per days in advance. Benchmark performance against last year: Pace comparison charts for both occupancy and rounds help managers quickly benchmark performance year-over-year.

Pace comparison charts for both occupancy and rounds help managers quickly benchmark performance year-over-year. Actively monitor key metrics: Track high-level operational performance with key metrics including average rate, total revenue, booking channel source, online vs. offline bookings, and player type summary.

Track high-level operational performance with key metrics including average rate, total revenue, booking channel source, online vs. offline bookings, and player type summary. Track subscription and membership sales performance: Monitor sales, renewals, and cancellations to aid marketing campaign planning and pricing decisions. Track debtors and failed payments to identify problem accounts and collect more quickly.

Monitor sales, renewals, and cancellations to aid marketing campaign planning and pricing decisions. Track debtors and failed payments to identify problem accounts and collect more quickly. Manage rain checks from one simple dashboard: Track total outstanding balances, issue dates, and redemptions.

“There is a clear need within the golf industry for quick access to user-friendly analytics and reports,” commented JD St-Martin, co-managing director of Chronogolf by Lightspeed. “Today’s operators need to make data-informed decisions in real time, and our reports enable golf courses to do exactly that. We truly believe that operators will be able to easily derive many insights from our new business intelligence module, and we can’t wait to see how golf courses use these tools to better their operations and generate more revenue.”