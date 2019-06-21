Chronogolf unveils New Business Intelligence Module

Chronogolf by Lightspeed, a leading provider of cloud-based golf course management software tools to over 590 golf courses worldwide, has announced the addition of its business intelligence module to its suite of golf course management products.
The new business intelligence module will be available for free to Chronogolf customers as part of its standard suite of software products.The module aggregates data across its management platform and enables operators to quickly analyse performance and derive insights. The new reporting and analytics module will complement the company’s cloud-based tee sheet, POS, CRM, member management, dynamic pricing, and marketing tools.
Key Features of Chronogolf by Lightspeed’s New Business Intelligence Tool:
“There is a clear need within the golf industry for quick access to user-friendly analytics and reports,” commented JD St-Martin, co-managing director of Chronogolf by Lightspeed. “Today’s operators need to make data-informed decisions in real time, and our reports enable golf courses to do exactly that. We truly believe that operators will be able to easily derive many insights from our new business intelligence module, and we can’t wait to see how golf courses use these tools to better their operations and generate more revenue.”
