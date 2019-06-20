Branston celebrates long-serving staff

Branston Golf & Country Club in Derbyshire has been reconigised its loyal and unstinting staff with a a number of long-service awards.

Deputy Course Manager Frank Allsop has been at the Burton-on-Trent-based venue since 1976, joining the club straight from school as a 16-year-old trainee greenkeeper. His first pay packet was £21.70, which he collected, put in his back pocket and promptly lost.

“Golf really is my passion, said Allsop, who is about to turn 60. “I’m often play golf every day after work and have reduced my handicap to three. I’ve seen lots of changes in my 43 years and believe Branston is now one of the Midland’s finest clubs, and our staff are terrific.”

Branston has a proud history of staff retention, with a quarter if its employees having worked at the club for over five years, and a fifth for over ten years. At the recent Long Service awards lunch, 29 staff received bottles of wine, meal vouchers for two, and additional days’ holiday for those with five and ten years or more service.

“We’re immensely proud of our team, grateful for the service they provide and their loyalty to Branston Club,” said Ben Laing, Branston’s managing director. “In this competitive world, members’ expectations are high and impressive facilities are essential, but can be worth little without high standards of customer service by dedicated staff. We look after our staff with training and development programmes and, as our long service awards demonstrate, many stay with us.”

Francesca Sharp, Branston’s HR manager, added: “We’re extremely proud of our dedicated staff who deliver excellent service to our members and visitor. Seeing the same friendly welcoming smiles of staff they know and can rely on sets Branston apart from many of our competitors. Our staff also appreciate the free use of our leisure facilities, whether that be golf course, gym, pool or spa.”