Book now for STRI Research 2019

STRI Group has announced that its annual research open days will take place on 25 and 26 September 2019.

The event, which takes place at STRI’s UK research and development facility in Bingley, West Yorkshire, offers an opportunity for sport facility managers, owners, groundstaff and greenkeepers to learn about and discuss the development of the latest products and technology for the sportsturf industry.

Dr Christian Spring, research operations manager, said: “STRI Research Days are an excellent way to gain insight into the latest developments and thinking on tackling current and future turf management issues.

“STRI Research Days offer turf managers a unique opportunity to network with, not only fellow turf managers, but to view and discuss the latest developments in turf maintenance with turfgrass scientists and industry professionals. This is reflected in feedback from previous events, where those attending have valued learning about what is new and upcoming in our industry and to have an opportunity to discuss these ideas.”

Delegates will be taken on a tour around a range of live research stations by an STRI staff member. At each station, there will be a joint presentation on the research being undertaken delivered by a member of STRI’s research team and representatives from the sponsor company. There will be time at the end of each presentation for delegates to ask questions.

STRI Research 2019 attendees can look forward to a freshly prepared breakfast, lunch and refreshments at no additional cost, as well catching up with fellow sport industry professionals. A limited number of discounted rooms are available and will be provided on a first come, first-serve basis.

Places are filling up quickly so if you would like to book a place for 2019 please email enquiries@strigroup.com, call +44 (0) 1274 565131 or tweet @striturf and indicate which day you would like to attend.

Visit www.strigroup.com for more information on STRI and their range of services.