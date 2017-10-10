Agronomy Gurus Primed for AGIF’s Malaysian Turfgrass Management Seminar

Agronomy experts Bruce Williams (pictured right) and Jordan Fairweather head the line-up of speakers for the third Golf Course Superintendents Association of Malaysia (GCSAM) and Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) Turfgrass Management Seminar.

Organised under the auspices of the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA), the October 25 seminar and field day at the award-winning TPC Kuala Lumpur is expected to attract more than 70 golf course managers, course superintendents, club managers, greenkeepers and mechanics.

The gathering will tee-off a highly anticipated week that will see TPC Kuala Lumpur also play host to the world’s finest female golfers in the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia. This week, the famed venue that is a Golf Course Facility Member of the AGIF is the centre of world golfing attention as it stages the PGA Tour’s CIMB Classic.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to have secured such high-calibre speakers as Bruce and Jordan. It promises to be a truly educational seminar.

“The fact that we have had excellent turnouts at our events in Malaysia the past two years is an indication of the thirst for knowledge that exists among those in the industry. There is a genuine desire from them to learn more about the latest in golf course development.

“We are grateful for the support and encouragement that has been received from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of Malaysia, the Malaysian Golf Association, the staff and management at TPC Kuala Lumpur and all sponsors.

“October is once again a hectic month for TPC Kuala Lumpur with two major professional tournaments at the club. We thank them for also fitting in the Turfgrass Management Seminar.”

A past President of Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) and a current Board Member of the AGIF, Williams has taught workshops and seminars throughout North America and abroad for the last 30 years.

During his illustrious career, he has trained more than 140 individuals who are currently golf course superintendents or assistants. He is a highly-rated speaker and instructor for the GCSAA and the PGA of America, as well as regional turf conferences.

At Kuala Lumpur’s Sime Darby Convention Centre, Williams will talk about the history of greens keeping.

Meanwhile, Fairweather, the Group Director of Agronomy with Troon Golf, will focus his presentation on ‘greenkeeping around the world’.

He is ideally qualified to do so, having studied in America and worked on golf courses in Scotland, Abu Dhabi, Bulgaria and Bahrain. After three years as Director of Agronomy for Troon Golf at The Royal Golf Club in Bahrain, Fairweather now oversees 72 holes of golf in Els Club Malaysia’s three locations.

Hailing from Scotland, Fairweather is a graduate in Golf Course Management and Agronomy from Rutgers University in America. He spent seven years at Loch Lomond and was involved in the 2007 US Open at Oakmont Country Club and the 2008 Ryder Cup at Valhalla Golf Club.

The morning session will conclude with a GCSAM-led round-table discussion on the state of the Malaysian golf course industry.

The afternoon field day will feature the latest equipment from a variety of companies including Campey Turf Care Systems, Jacobsen, Rain Bird, Shibaura and Toro.

Jack Cheong, the GCSAM’s President, said: “The Malaysia Turfgrass Management Seminar has become an important date on the GCSAM’s annual calendar.

“As a national organisation, the GCSAM is committed to continuous education. Through our collaboration with the AGIF in staging seminars such as this, our course superintendents from all over the country are provided with a wonderful opportunity to deepen their knowledge.

“The GCSAM is continuing to work with the MGA towards improving the condition of golf courses throughout Malaysia. That is the ultimate objective.”

Steven Thielke, TPC Kuala Lumpur’s Chief Executive Officer, said the club was pleased to play host to the AGIF’s third turfgrass educational seminar in Malaysia, in collaboration with the GCSAM and MGA.

He said: “If we are to see an improvement in golf course conditions then it’s imperative that course superintendents in Malaysia and around Asia are able to learn from turfgrass experts like Bruce and Jordan.

“Enhancing turfgrass manager knowledge and skills in golf course maintenance is a worthy objective for this seminar. With the backing of the AGIF, the GCSAM and MGA, we’re confident that the education seminar will grow bigger in the years ahead.”

Emphasising the AGIF’s aim to support the entire industry, Lynge confirmed that the field day is open to members and non-members of the Federation.

Further events are in the planning for the final quarter of 2017.

For further information and to book your exhibition space at the Malaysian event, please contact the AGIF Secretariat at pk.ong@agif.asia

Asian Golf Industry Federation www.agif.asia