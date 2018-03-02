500th Graduate as Promote Training’s “Module” Series Soars

Promote Training, the eLearning company dedicated to training topics covering all aspects of golf club management, are celebrating their 500th graduate following the introduction of their “Modular” series of courses.

The 500th graduate was Michael Lavers, PGA professional from La Moye Golf Club. Mike commented, “The course was very informative, useful and had the added benefit of being able to complete it at my own pace at home or in the workplace, without having to travel to any seminars. The eLearning platform was clear and very easy to use”

The new “Module” series of seven courses, released late in 2017, has proved extremely popular. Each of the courses takes between 2 and 7 hours to complete and start from just £30.

Commenting on the influx of new learners, David Reeves, Co-Founder of Promote Training, says: “The new, shorter, bite-size courses have been well received by Golf Club Managers and Golf Professionals alike. We’re delighted that delegates are really enjoying them and seeing great value in the content to improve their Golf Businesses.”

Each of the Modular courses counts towards Promote Training’s Certificate level qualifications, covering subjects from promoting green fee revenues through to membership sales and marketing.

David Reeves continues: “We now have a broad spectrum of training courses structured into three levels of achievement. The new Module courses join our established Certificate courses along with our Essentials collection, covering subjects such as Customer Service, Health & Safety and Recruitment & Selection.”

Promote Training is set to launch its 21st training course called “GDPR in the Golf Industry” This latest course has been written in collaboration with GDPR experts, Databasix, and has been tailored for the Golf Industry.

The course explains the implications of the new legislation, with examples that directly relate to Golf Club Management. The new course on Data Protection, Marketing and Management is set to launch in early March and will of course be announced in GolfBusinessNews.com

