Topgolf Positively Impacting Traditional Golf, study finds

Non-golfers are taking a swing at the game and experienced golfers are playing more often after visiting global sports entertainment leader Topgolf®, according to a survey recently conducted for Topgolf by the National Golf Foundation.

The NGF research offered a look at two types of Topgolf guests: those who play traditional on-course golf (golfers) and those who don’t (non-golfers). The survey found that, among Topgolf guests, 29 percent of golfers say that playing Topgolf leads them to play more traditional golf.

Almost a quarter of golfers, 23 percent, follow the sport more closely as a result of playing Topgolf. More than half of the non-golfers surveyed, 53 percent, say that playing Topgolf has positively influenced their interest in playing traditional golf.

“It’s very exciting to have once again verified that Topgolf increases non-golfers’ interest in playing golf on a green grass course. Topgolf’s success is proof that interest in the traditional game is massive, and Topgolf is an approachable place where golf’s ‘latent demand’ activates that interest,” said Greg Nathan, NGF’s chief business officer. “The golf industry is incredibly fortunate to have Topgolf and other approachable off-course options as a bridge to help turn non-golfers into passionate golfers.”

Survey findings show that among Topgolf guests:

23 percent of new golfers surveyed, who have been playing for three years or less, started playing golf after their first Topgolf experience. Of those, nearly 75 percent say Topgolf influenced their decision to play golf.

75 percent of non-golfers say they are interested in playing golf on a course.

94 percent of non-golfers feel “comfortable” around a Topgolf venue.

99 percent of Topgolf guests surveyed say they will return.

“We have a mantra – ‘What’s good for Topgolf is good for golf, and vice versa.’ It’s a great game that can be enjoyed in a variety of forms, including by watching tournaments on TV featuring Toptracer technology, playing the mobile WGT Golf game, lounging in a Topgolf Swing Suite, hitting balls at a Topgolf Crush sports stadium event or with friends at Topgolf, and of course by playing 18 holes,” said Topgolf Entertainment Group Executive Chairman Erik Anderson. “We’re thrilled to see more people experiencing and enjoying the game.”

Topgolf continues to innovate how guests interact with the sport. Topgolf’s proprietary technology, Toptracer, tracks the flight path, height, speed and distance of every golf shot and displays it on a screen. The technology is frequently seen on television broadcasts of professional golf tournaments. Now Toptracer Range is available to driving ranges worldwide that want a taste of the social, interactive Topgolf experience.

According to the NGF survey, 96 percent of current Topgolf guests find the Toptracer technology appealing. In addition, 43 percent say that Toptracer likely will drive them to visit more frequently.

“The NGF survey results are encouraging as we collaborate with our partners at PGA of America, PGA TOUR, LPGA and others to grow the game,” Anderson said. “Through Toptracer and other innovations such as Topgolf Crush, Topgolf Tour, Topgolf Swing Suite and more, we’re constantly striving to make golf more approachable, accessible and, most importantly, fun.”

A 12-minute online survey was conducted among Topgolf Guests in August 2017. A representative sample was provided by Topgolf, consisting of Guests who have recently visited a Topgolf venue. The sample included 1,542 interviews, completed among Guests who visited 30 unique Topgolf venues in the United States.

