Sir Nick Faldo Praises Major Success of Vietnam and Laguna Lăng Cô

On the eve of The 12th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final at Laguna Golf Lăng Cô, the six-time Major Champion lauded the progress of his first course design in Vietnam, and the nation’s ambitions for the game

Vietnam is gearing up for The Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, hosted at the five-star integrated resort, Laguna Lăng Cô in Hue, Vietnam. The Faldo-designed Championship course sets the most impressive backdrop against the Truong Son Mountain Range and the ocean front of Chan May Bay. Flanked by the Angsana Residences and the impressive Banyan Tree Lăng Cô, the course has elevated its stature amongst the local and international golf community, with Faldo quick to recognise the progress of the club and destination.

“The work that is being done at Laguna Golf Lăng Cô is having a tremendous effect,” said the six-time Major champion. “Our ambition was to create an iconic course that would complement this truly unique corner of Vietnam and become established as a recognised global golf destination. What we have here today, is certainly emblematic of our vision and I’m proud to host my Series Asia Grand Final here.”

Sir Nick went on to recognise the vision and importance of Vietnam, and how golf has been embraced: “Vietnam is without doubt experiencing one of the most exciting movements anywhere in the world of golf. We have some great courses being built and an appetite to see the game flourish as one of the most popular national past times.”

Developed by the Banyan Tree Group, Laguna Lăng Cô has grown into a world-class destination, framed by a three-kilometre beach with magnificent natural scenery. The Faldo-designed championship course is easily accessible from both the Angsana and Banyan Tree hotels, as well as the private Laguna Park residences, and has become the discerning choice for visitors to the region. The venue is set to host the stars of tomorrow at the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, with each competitor seeking to emulate the likes of former winner, Rory McIlroy, in capturing one of the coveted age group titles.

“Interest levels continue to rise as the word of mouth swells,” commented Adam Calver, Director of Golf at Laguna Golf Lăng Cô. “We have all the components: pristine beaches, oceanfront accommodation, spa, entertainment and our Championship Course to make this a bucket list destination. Having Sir Nick with us makes this week extra special. Hearing his excitement around the progress that is being made on course and his belief in the product’s potential as a recognised global player is motivating, to say the least.”

“With Danang’s position as a stronghold for inbound golf tourist travel in the region, Lăng Cô appeals to those looking for a more escapist experience and luxury surrounds,” continued Calver. “Being just 45 minutes from Danang International Airport, we have slowly built our brand and experience equity, which is paying dividends as our enquiries have seen a recent spike. The region has some great courses and with our first-class on-site accommodation and more idyllic experience, we are speaking to a certain audience that prefers the relaxation and secluded setting. It has also proven popular with guests touring the region’s golf, with a stopover in Lăng Cô becoming a top priority.”

The Faldo Series will be played around the 7,101 yard Par 71 course, where juniors from over 20 countries will compete under tournament conditions for one of the games most respected titles.

