Plimmer Confirmed as Guest Speaker At PGA Members’ Conference

Neil Plimmer, Director of Strategy for the Junior Golf Alliance, is one of a high-profile list of guest speakers at the forthcoming PGA Members’ Conference, being staged at Laguna Phuket, Thailand, from 5th – 8th November.

Plimmer, who is widely recognised as an expert children’s golf coach, will be presenting on the opening day and taking part in a panel discussion looking at junior development & growing the game in Asia.

Commenting on the forthcoming event, Plimmer says: “I’m delighted to be attending and really interested to learn how cultural differences may be impacting development of the game in the Asian market. The list of guest speakers is really strong and I’m sure anyone attending will take many positives away from the event.”

Other speakers include Paul Burley, Senior Vice President, Global Head at IMG Golf Course Services; Paul Wilson, Assistant Vice President, Group Golf Director at Laguna Golf and Michael Dickie, CEO, Michael International Academies, China. There is also a Q&A discussion and golf clinic with Sir Nick Faldo.

The Junior Golf Alliance was established in September 2016 and offers members a range of eLearning courses that focus exclusively on coaching golf to children, including:

Coaching Golf to Children

Children & Parents

Golf Skills & Techniques

Running Golf Coaching Sessions

Keeping Children Safe & Managing Behaviour

Recruit, Retain & Grow

Since the organisation’s launch, over 100 delegates have successfully completed one or more of its courses.

