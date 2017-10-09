Sir Nick Faldo to speak at inaugural overseas PGA conference

Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo will be a keynote speaker in Thailand at the first PGA Members’ International Conference. The conference, which will be staged at the world-renowned Laguna Phuket resort in Thailand on November 5-8, will bring together PGA Members and delegates from across the globe to Asia’s finest fully integrated resort destination.

PGA Professionals of Great Britain & Ireland are world renowned, a fact that is recognised by over 1,500 members working in 81 overseas locations across the globe.

This conference represents an opportunity for PGA members to access an exceptional educational event which centres on sharing experience and learning from respected experts in their field.

A host of leading figures from the golf industry will share their experiences and provide networking opportunities at Laguna Phuket’s state-of-the-art golf academy, which officially became the first PGA branded facility in Thailand earlier this year.

Sir Nick will hold a Q&A session and deliver a TrackMan clinic aided by Thomas Tontapanish, the company’s representative in south east Asia.

Other speakers include PGA Master Professional Paul Burley, senior vice president and global head of IMG Golf Course Services.

As well as discussing pressing issues facing the industry, Burley will share the knowledge he has gleaned from being a key player in the club management at a variety of high end facilities worldwide.

Junior coaching will be hot topic of discussion for Michael Dickie, the head coach of China’s Olympic team, while Neil Plimmer, founder of The Junior Golf Alliance, will look into the different ways in which coaches can deliver golf to children in a fun and engaging manner.

The event will also give PGA Members an insight into potential careers abroad and allow those already working outside the UK to share their thoughts on the Association and its future.

The Association’s new Chief Executive, Robert Maxfield, will be in attendance and the event will conclude with a golf tournament and a prize giving ceremony.

Robert Maxfield said: “We are delighted our first overseas PGA Members’ International Conference will be hosted in Asia and in particular at Laguna Phuket, one of the region’s finest resort destinations, and now a recognised PGA branded facility.

“Asia continues to be an important market for The PGA and its Members who have been working there to develop golf for many years.

“Gathering PGA Members together at this conference, we aim to share knowledge and good practice from some excellent speakers which will ultimately help them develop in their current roles.

“The conference will also allow us to engage face to face with our Members in the region and see how we can support them into the future. I am very much looking forward to welcoming them to what promises to be an excellent event.”

