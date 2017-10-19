Parliamentary Golf Group hears from Ladies European Tour

Last night (18 October) the All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group heard from the Ladies European Tour (LET) in Parliament.

Peers and MPs were joined by associate members, as representatives from the LET made a presentation to a packed meeting of the Group.

The presentation was made by LET Chair, Mark Lichtenhein, and Director and professional Trish Johnson, who holds 19 LET titles. It focused on the LET’s efforts to help promote and develop golf for women and girls.

Speaking after the meeting, Group Co-Chair and Member of Parliament for North Warwickshire, Craig Tracey MP, said: “Members of the Group were delighted to hear from the Ladies European Tour. It was great to hear about the operations of the tour in more detail, and the work it does to promote golf for women and girls. I look forward to working with the tour in the future, especially with the return of The Solheim Cup to the UK in 2019.”

Co-Chair and Member of Parliament for North East Fife, Stephen Gethins MP, added: “The All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group is committed to growing the game in the UK, particularly for women and girls. The Group will continue to support the work of the Ladies European Tour, and I hope that many more women and girls will be encouraged to take up our sport in the future.”

Mark Lichtenhein, LET Chair, said: “It was an honour to present to the All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group in Westminster, and I thank MPs and Peers for the opportunity. Golf is a very important sector of the UK economy and there is a huge opportunity to grow its contribution by involving more women and girls in the sport. For its own part, the LET is committed to growing the game, by inspiring both current and future generations of women to get involved in golf and enjoy all its benefits, from a health-enhancing to exciting social activity.”

Fellow LET Director Trish Johnson said: “It was a great privilege to meet with MPs and Peers in Parliament. This is an exciting time for women’s sport in general, and I am confident that the Ladies European Tour will be able to harness opportunities to build the profile of the women’s game moving forward.”

