MoreThanGolf conference is a sell out

England Golf’s first innovation conference, #MoreThanGolf, is a sell out among golf industry representatives who aim to plan for a bright future.

The conference, at Villa Park next Tuesday, will showcase new ideas and innovative ways to develop the game. There will be a special focus on how golf clubs can grow by becoming hubs for their communities.

It’s attracted delegates from across the spectrum, including golf club representatives, PGA professionals, industry governing bodies and commercial golf organisations ranging from businesses involved in golf marketing to multi-course operators.

Iain Lancaster, England Golf’s Club Engagement Manager, said: “This is the first time we’ve organised anything like this and the response has been fantastic.

“It’s clear that there’s a huge appetite for new ideas and ways to create stronger businesses by reaching out to new markets.”

A range of speakers will inspire clubs to try fresh approaches and to learn more about the contribution golf can make to public health and social good. Topics will also include new and shorter formats of the game and the European Tour’s Fredrik Lindgren will talk about the impact of Super Sixes while Pam Painter of British Speedgolf will provide a case study.

The keynote speakers are Svend Elkjaer, who works with England Golf on the #MoreThanGolf innovation project, and Maria Nolan, general manager of Hollingbury Park and Waterhall Golf Clubs in Sussex.

Svend is the director of Sports Marketing Network, a consultancy and information provider which works to develop vibrant, visible and viable community sport. He will highlight the benefits of golf clubs working for and with communities and will explain the simple steps they can take to broaden their scope and enjoy the benefits.

Maria will share tips and advice on the initiatives which helped Hollingbury Park Golf Course to win the category for Strongest Community Engagement at the recent 2017 England Golf Awards.

Among the other speakers are Nick Pink, the England Golf Chief Executive, and representatives of UK Active and Oxygen Trampoline Parks. A range of case studies will also be presented.

