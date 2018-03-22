Golf Foundation presents to Parliamentary Golf Group

MPs and Peers were joined by honorary and associate members, as Golf Foundation Chief Executive, Brendon Pyle, made a presentation to the Group in Parliament.

The presentation focused on the work of the foundation and future developments to encourage more young people to take up and continue playing golf.

The Golf Foundation is a registered charity that aims to provide young people, regardless of background or ability, with the opportunity to enjoy the playing and personal benefits of golf, and to provide them with a player pathway into the game.

Chairing the meeting was All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group Co-Chair and Member of Parliament for North Warwickshire, Craig Tracey MP. He said “Group Members were delighted to hear about the Golf Foundation’s efforts to bring more young people into the sport.

“It is important that we encourage more young people to play our sport, not only because golf is a great way to keep fit and healthy at all ages, but because it is an ideal way to develop personal skills such as honesty, respect, and self-worth.”

All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group Co-Chair and Member of Parliament for North East Fife, Stephen Gethins MP, added “the Group is committed to supporting more opportunities for children and young people to play golf.

“I look forward to supporting the Golf Foundation further in the future, so that more young people are able to develop skills for life through golf.”

Golf Foundation Chief Executive, Brendon Pyle, said “it was a privilege to meet with the All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group, and discuss the Golf Foundation’s work.

“The Golf Foundation is committed to making the sport more accessible to young people, through a range of programmes in schools, the community, and at clubs, including our national development programme, HSBC Golf Roots.

“We are grateful to the All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group for their support, and look forward to continuing to work together to grow the game.”

APPGG www.parliamentary.golf

Golf Foundation https://www.golf-foundation.org/