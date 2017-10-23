G4L Hosts Annual Invitational at Goodwood

Golfing4Life (G4L) held its annual invitational in early October, with support for the two-day event at Goodwood highlighted by contributions from 2005 U.S. Open winner Michael Campbell, Centtrip CEO Tony North and G4L partner Bill Curbishley.

Twenty-four of the finest elite amateurs and young professionals assembled for a weekend of competitive golf and the opportunity to showcase the work being done by G4L and its comprehensive portfolio of partners.

The entire weekend was sponsored by Centtrip, as their founder, Tony North, continues to show unrelenting support not just for G4L but also for the Teenage Cancer Trust, the affiliated charity.

The opening day saw two G4L ambassadors playing alongside two guests who included Goodwood Members and invited VIP’s. The second day saw the G4L players play singles matchplay in two teams for the coveted SchoolExams.co.uk Trophy.

Michael Campbell travelled from his home in Spain to support the event, with his academy in Marbella providing continued advice on nutrition, training, strength and conditioning, along with elite coaching and education, to G4L ambassadors.

G4L’s other partners include Club Inc, GMS, Golf Alcanada, Goodwood, J.Lindeberg, Prodreamusa.com, SchoolExams.co.uk, Teenage Cancer Trust, Under The Posts and Switchtheplay.com.

Commenting on the success of this year’s invitational, G4L Founder James Byers said, ‘The boys had an amazing weekend, and for them to receive advice and guidance from major champion Michael Campbell was invaluable and an extra special experience for them.

“The team at G4L have worked voluntarily for the last five years which shows the passion we have to provide a life and golf platform. My mentor and partner Bill Curbishley has been a pillar of support and advice, and I really couldn’t do without him. I really can’t thank him enough for all his guidance and support for me and the future of these young people,” continued Byers.

Fortunate enough to have access to some of the best minds in amateur and professional golf, G4L is able to offer its ambassadors every opportunity to achieve their potential with the right mindset and application.

The organisation’s focus to enhance the importance of academics and provide a route to the US collegiate system encourages its younger players to always have alternatives to a golfing career.

Formed in 2010 to help support the development of young golfers whose opportunities are limited by financial constraints, G4L utilises its network and knowledge pool to identify talent that has the potential and commitment to reach great heights in the game of golf.

Golfing4Life www.Golfing4Life.com