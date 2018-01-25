Entries Open for Faldo Series 2018 Season

Entries are now open for the 2018 Faldo Series UK season. The season will begin on April 3rd with tournaments comprising of 54-holes counting towards the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Each age-group winner will be invited by Sir Nick Faldo to compete in the season-ending Grand Final – hosted by the six-time Major Champion.

The 2018 UK schedule features eight Championships across England, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. For an entry fee of GBP 60, boys and girls aged 12 to 21 will play one practice round and three tournament rounds at their chosen venue. The five age-group winners at each tournament – three boys and two girls – will join Sir Nick at the 22nd Faldo Series Grand Final.

Moortown Golf Club hosts the Faldo Series England North Championship for the first competition of the season on April 3-5. Moortown’s world class course provides a rigorous challenge for golfers. The Series then heads south to Old Fold Manor on July 2-4. Old Fold Manor has become a trusted mainstay of the Faldo Series and 2018 marks the 7th year of association.

Welcoming a new venue for the Wales Championship to be held on July 9-11, Ashburnham Golf Club boasts a stunning location overlooking the Lougher Estuary to the Gower Peninsula and has been providing a true test of golf for more than 120 years. After Wales the Series swings over to Northern Ireland’s Lough Erne Resort on July 18-20. The Faldo Design Course at Lough Erne enjoys widespread acclaim and respect.

There will be a new event in the Republic of Ireland for the 2018 season. Mount Juliet Golf Club will play host on July 30-August 1. Mount Juliet holds a strong claim to being the finest Parkland course in Ireland and has hosted three Irish Opens. Sir Nick Faldo has fond memories of Mount Juliet as he claimed the Irish Open there in 1993.

Another new venue awaits in Scotland where The Bruntsfield Links will host the Scotland Championship on August 6-8. The course recently underwent a £1million re-development and promises a great challenge for Scotland’s best young golfers. The Faldo Series will return to Royal Ashdown Forest on August 21-23 for the second England South Championship. The Old Course at Royal Ashdown is a classic heathland course with many accolades to its name.

The regular season ends at Trentham Golf Club in Staffordshire for the Midlands and Girls Championship’s. The Harry Colt course will test the hottest prospects and with the stakes set high the competition will be the last opportunity to qualify for the prestigious Faldo Series Grand Final.

The entry deadline for each event will be three weeks prior to the start of the competition. Golfers born in 1997 or later wishing to enter a 2018 Faldo Series UK Championship should go to www.faldoseries.com or email fsentries@nickfaldo.com. A full European schedule for 2018 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Today, 40 Faldo Series tournaments take place in 30-plus countries worldwide, touching thousands of golfers each year. Past winners include Major Champions Tseng Ya-ni and Rory McIlroy, who took his tally of professional Major titles to four with his wins at the 2014 Open Championship and US PGA Championship.

Faldo Series http://nickfaldo.com/about-faldo-series