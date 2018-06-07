Eight-year-old county U14s golfer set for IMG USA

Two brothers from the UK have set their sights firmly on golfing success as they continue to make an impact in junior golf. Worcestershire-based siblings Brandon and Hayden Sarfo, who both started playing at the age of two, are preparing for a busy summer of tournaments.

The coming months are set to be the most exciting yet for eight-year-old Hayden, widely regarded as one of the UK’s most promising junior golfers. The schoolboy is only weeks away from heading to San Diego, USA, to compete in July’s IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship.

Competing in the week-long event in California, Hayden will hope to join the names of past winners which include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jason Day. With a reputation heightened after he played in, and won, his first match for the Worcestershire County U14s team in April, Hayden is one of only two qualifying competitors from the UK at the tournament which is being held at Torrey Pines Golf Club.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire U18s County and England U16s player, Brandon, who first came to prominence when at age 10 he won the Droitwich U18s Boys Open, is set to compete in championships at elite county, regional and national level this year.

Brandon, 16, is determined to match his success from 2017 when he won the Worcestershire U16s County Championship after a series of national top 10 finishes.

Hayden Sarfo, said: “I cannot wait to travel to America this summer to represent the UK at golf. It’s the biggest tournament I’ve ever taken part in so I am practising hard at weekends and playing as much golf as I can in local and national competitions between now and July.”

Older brother Brandon, added: “We both live and breathe golf and are really looking forward to another competitive summer playing against the best junior golfers from across the UK and the world. Our golfing schedules are busier than ever and we’re trying to juggle them as best we can.

“What is also really exciting this year is we want to get businesses and individuals on board to become part of our golfing journey by inviting those passionate about sport to support us, promote their brands and help take our careers to the next level. That’s also a big step forward and we hope as many as possible will get involved.”

As Brandon’s and Hayden’s gifted golfing careers continue, the brothers, have set up a new route for businesses and individuals to back their development by becoming Funding Ambassadors.

There are a variety of options available to national organisations and individuals to give their support. These include the funding of clothing and equipment, backing for tournament travel, or to help support the boys’ coaching programme.

Businesses and individuals interested in becoming a Funding Ambassador, or looking to find out more on how they can contribute, can email funding@sarfogolf.com, call 07976 433254.

Readers can also visit the pair’s new website which is available through www.brandonandhaydengolf.com. A specially designed funding information pack can be requested on the website. Readers can follow Brandon and Hayden on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram through @SarfoGolf