BGIA Invites Golf Industry to join in Fundraising for Charity

This year’s BGIA (British Golf Industry Association) Annual Celebration Dinner and Charity Golf Day will take place respectively on 17th and 18th April. Chair Philip Morley and the BGIA Board are extending

invites to those in the wider golf industry.

BGIA Chair Philip Morley said “One of the key aims of the BGIA is to Support and champion growth and participation in the sport of golf. What better way can we facilitate this by opening up our previously BGIA member exclusive event to the whole industry? The idea is to get together in a relaxed, friendly environment to informally discuss the game we all love. No agenda, just the hope of strengthening relationships.”

Annual Celebration Dinner

The Annual Celebration Dinner will take place at Woburn Golf Club, on the evening of Tuesday 17th April, attracts over 100 top industry executives and is now a regular, highly anticipated event in the golf industry calendar. The dinner is kindly supported by Today’s Golfer and Golf World.

Charity Golf Day

The Golf Day also takes place at Woburn Golf Club on the following morning. It aims to raise funds to support The Golf Foundation. Team entry also includes 4x places at the Annual Dinner on the evening of the 17th. The day begins with a 10am Shotgun start and teams of 4 play a stableford style competition.

If you would like to attend the Annual Celebration Dinner or enter a team in the Golf Day, please contact BGIA Association Manager, Ciara Morgan – ciara@sportsandplay.com

The BGIA is the UK’s lead trade body representing UK manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors of golf products and services www.bgia.org.uk