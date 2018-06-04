IGTM re-introduces speed networking session for 2018 edition

International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) has announced that the 2018 edition of the world’s leading global B2B event for golf tourism suppliers, buyers and media will feature a speed networking session.

The Supplier meets Buyer programme, which last featured at IGTM in 2007, is designed to further enhance the business networking opportunities at the event, with registered buyers and exhibitors invited to take part in quick face-to-face meetings on Tuesday October 16.

Peter Grimster, IGTM Exhibition Manager, said: “Nothing beats the opportunity to meet and do business face-to-face, and every year we strive to provide a platform for the global golf industry to network throughout the week of the event.

“We spoke to a number of previous attendees and around 80% identified that they would like to increase the opportunities to network, so we decided to re-introduce the speed networking session in order to facilitate this.

“Traditionally, the pre-scheduled appointment system at IGTM has been buyer-driven, but this Supplier meets Buyer programme will provide the golf resorts, clubs and tourist boards with the vital opportunity to network directly with the 400+ operators.

“We are excited about this initiative, which is part of a number of new and enhanced ideas we are bringing to IGTM in 2018 to add value for buyers and exhibitors and to further expand the opportunities to conclude business at the event this October.”

More than 550 suppliers, including national and regional golf tourism organisations and leading resorts and golf courses are expected to attend and exhibit in 2018, meeting approximately 420 buyers and tour operators via IGTM’s pre-scheduled appointment system during the four-day event.

“The highest number of appointments we have previously had at an event was more than 14,500 in 2016, so with this year’s additional Supplier meets Buyer session we expect IGTM 2018 to facilitate a record breaking number of appointments for the global golf travel industry.”

This year’s appointment-based event will be staged at The GR – Ljubljana Exhibition and Convention Centre, in Slovenia’s capital city, from October 15 – 18, 2018. Voted IAGTO Undiscovered Golf Destination of the Year in 2015, Slovenia received more than 4.3 million tourists in 2016 and is gaining a burgeoning reputation as one of Europe’s fastest growing golf destinations.

