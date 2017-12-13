Focus turns to France as International Golf Travel Market opens in Cannes

The 20th edition of International Golf Travel Market (IGTM), the world’s leading global B2B event for golf tourism suppliers, buyers and media, opened yesterday in Cannes, France.

The milestone edition of IGTM, which this year acts as a prelude to The 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, will see more than 1,000 delegates visit the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, for three days of pre-scheduled appointments and networking opportunities.

“Ever since IGTM first opened its doors in Fort Lauderdale back in 1998, the aim has been to establish the event as a true reflection of the global golf industry,” said Peter Grimster, IGTM Exhibition Manager.

“It is therefore particularly pleasing to see so many representatives from destinations across the world here this year, proving that our strategy for establishing an environment where high quality meetings can be undertaken continues to be successful.”

The event opened with a message from David Lisnard, Mayor of Cannes, who welcomed delegates to one of Europe’s most stylish golfing destinations and was followed by Carlton Carugati, Director at IAGTO (International Association of Golf Tour Operators), announcing the 2018 IAGTO Award winners.

The 18th annual awards ceremony, organised by the global golf tourism organisation, and IGTM partner, recognises golf destinations and golf resorts that have excelled in delivering an outstanding experience to visiting golf travellers and celebrates golf courses that embrace sustainability.

The IAGTO Undiscovered Golf Destination of the Year award, which has previously been won by notable destinations such as Slovenia – host destination for the 2018 IGTM – was this year presented to the northern Belgian region of Flanders, which is home to 55 golf clubs, including Rinkven International Golf Club, host venue of the European Tour’s 2018 Belgian Knockout.

Also celebrated during the opening ceremony was the Golf Resort of the Year from three geographic regions, with Aphrodite Hills Resort, the PGA National Cyprus, claiming the European award, Pebble Beach Resorts winning the North America category, while Fancourt, South Africa, won the Rest of the World prize.

Designed to recognise an exceptional commitment throughout the golf operation, with regards to nature enhancement, resource efficiency and community values, environmentally friendly golf resorts were also celebrated during the ceremony and the winners were Finca Cortesin, Spain, Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, Costa Rica and Golf della Montecchia, Italy, respectively.

The full list of 2018 IAGTO award winners is:

Golf Destination of the Year:

North America – North Carolina

Latin America & the Caribbean – The Bahamas

Europe – Costa Blanca, Spain

Africa, the Gulf States & Indian Ocean – Dubai

Asia and Australasia – New Zealand

IAGTO Undiscovered Golf Destination of the Year:

Flanders, Belgium

Golf Resort of the Year:

Europe – Aphrodite Hills Resort, The PGA National Cyprus

North America – Pebble Beach Resorts

Rest of the World – Fancourt, South Africa

IAGTO Sustainability Awards:

Resource Efficiency – Finca Cortesin, Spain

Nature Protection – Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, Costa Rica

Community Value – Golf della Montecchia, Italy

The 21st edition of IGTM will take place at the The GR Exhibition and Convention Centre, located in the heart of Ljubljana, Slovenia, from October 15 – 18, 2018.

