Dom Pedro Invests In new energy-efficient Irrigation System

Dom Pedro Hotels and Golf Collection in Vilamoura has installed an innovative new water management system for its five championship golf courses that is 23 per cent more energy efficient than before.

Working closely with Grundfos, a market leading supplier of water pump solutions, the Algarve-based resort is saving, water, energy and man hours while keeping its world-class courses in top shape.

The new, more sustainable system, called Whole-In-One by Grundfos, combats this by controlling how the water is collected in the lakes, and, with the correct pressure, can irrigate the property using a fraction of the power.

For example, on the Millennium Course, the systems will reduce CO2 usage by 30.26 tonnes per year, saving 87,500 kW of energy. Greater still, at the Victoria Course, 61.26 tonnes of CO2, and a staggering 177,000 kW, will be saved every 12 months.

Simão da Cunha, Head of Golf Operations, Dom Pedro Golf, said: “Our team has never worked harder to push the boundaries and ensure our courses are run in the most efficient and sustainable way possible. The work we have done with Grundfos has already shown exceptional results and will ensure our courses are not only in perfect condition all year round, but also increasingly energy efficient and more environmentally friendly.”