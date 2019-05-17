Zest.Golf enter Spanish market with iMaster.golf

Zest.Golf have reached an agreement with GolfSpain to connect their respective technologies to benefit golfers and golf courses.

GolfSpain are the leading provider of golf management systems and tee sheet technology to the Spanish golf course market under the iMaster.golf brand. They provide extensive booking opportunities for golfers and tour operators through their platform, simplifying the process and driving revenue for their golf courses.

Now GolfSpain are looking forward to connecting with Zest.Golf, who have developed Channel Manager technology that provides a 100% open connection between golf courses, tee-sheet providers and sales partner platforms. Both companies will work closely together in the next couple of months to introduce the technology into the Spanish market.

Ricardo Pascual, CEO of GolfSpain, says: “Our golf course customers want to distribute and sell tee times through more sales channels, maximising both market reach and profit. Zest has the platform to deliver us with an instant solution, where courses can select which tour operators they want to work with and control the rates and booking conditions with each separately.”

Zest.Golf, based in the Home of Golf, Scotland and with tech partners in the Netherlands, is continuing to work closely with tee-sheet providers and sales channels across the world to encourage them to maximise the opportunity that exists with their new technology.

Oliver Dury, Commercial Director at Zest.Golf, added: “I believe our partnership with GolfSpain will transform how golf travel companies and tour operators globally search, book and sell golf in Spain, one of the leading golf destinations in the world. These are exciting times for both businesses as we take another step forward to revolutionising the online tee-time market.”

Golf courses can register now for the channel manager at www.zest.golf

Registration provides courses with the opportunity to connect to sales channels and start selling tee-times as soon as the platform goes live.

Zest.Golf is currently providing the opportunity for businesses and golfers alike to invest in their business via a crowdfunding campaign at www.seedrs.com/zest

GolfSpain https://www.golfspain.com/en/