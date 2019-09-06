Wychwood Park unveils first phase of multi-million pound makeover

Wychwood Park Hotel and Golf Club in Cheshire has unveiled the first phase of its multi-million pound refurbishment programme.

The Crewe-based resort, which is operated by Legacy Hotels and Resorts, in Crewe, is undergoing a £3 million makeover, with its bedrooms, bar, restaurant and public areas all set for a major transformation.

The first phase of refurbishment works comprised a modern makeover of all 110 of the hotel’s bedrooms, incorporating sleek, brightly-coloured interiors to inject a touch of luxury.

Robert Glashan, general manager at Wychwood Park, said: “We’re very pleased to be unveiling the first phase of our transformation to the public and mark the start of this exciting new chapter for Wychwood Park. Our vision is to create a special place for all of our guests – whether you’re staying with us as part of a business trip or a short break, we want to create a fresh and modern space for all guests to enjoy.

“We’re committed to keeping up with the latest trends in technology to help provide a first-class experience for all of our guests. That’s why we’re delighted to introduce our new lock system which will make our customers’ stay as efficient and hassle-free as possible. Our unique selling point is that we are not simply just a hotel – we’re also a fully-equipped conferencing facility that has been thoughtfully redeveloped into a high quality hotel and golf club.”

Set in 200 acres of Cheshire countryside, Wychwood Park, features a PGA European Tour-standard 18-hole golf course, 110 bedrooms and 27 function suites and multi-purpose meeting rooms, as well as a restaurant, bar and clubhouse.

Now, the final stage of the hotel’s refurbishment project, which includes the hotel’s new-look restaurant and bar, atrium and other public areas, is underway and will be unveiled to guests and visitors in the autumn.

Rob Ledson, Chief Operating Officer for Legacy Hotels and Resorts, added: “This is just the start of an exciting new journey for Wychwood Park. We’re now looking forward to progressing with the second phase of the redevelopment and unveiling the completed project to guests and staff later this year.”