VPAR and Troon Sign Preferred Vendor Agreement

VPAR, the award-winning golf technology platform and pioneer of Live Golf Scoring, today entered into a preferred vendor agreement with Troon® – the leader in golf course management, development, and marketing – in the United States.

Troon will be recommending VPAR to managed facilities across the United States, with the added benefit of access to preferred pricing.

At the forefront, will be VPAR’s Club Platform, an advanced as well as cost effective Tournament Management System designed specifically for clubs. The design and usability has been carefully tested alongside PGA Professional, making it an incredibly easy tool to pick up and use immediately.

The web-based system comes packed with features including: beautifully designed leaderboards for the clubhouse and online, simple drag and drop pairing management, full print functionality, Live Scoring capabilities and is GHIN compatible.

On top of the Club Platform, VPAR also supplies thousands of outings each year across 20 counties with their fully managed Live Scoring Experience which also includes functions to keep score, track performance stats, stay connected with buddies or measure distances via GPS.

Jason Stoop, CEO at VPAR said, “We have already been supplying Live Scoring to outings at 27 Troon facilities across 9 countries. It’s great to now give their courses in the US access to our Club Platform technology and use it on a daily basis. Our motivation is providing the best technology and enabling clubs to generate more revenue from their golf outings.”

With a live leaderboard experiences on the course, in the clubhouse and online, VPAR recreates the excitement of a professional tournament. The fully managed Live Scoring Service is used to score thousands of tournaments and outings each year worldwide for organizations like Audi, Shoprite, The Ronald McDonald House and the New York Yankees.

