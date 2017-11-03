Volvik looks to extend Tour team as sales grow

Having taken the golf ball market across Europe by storm this year, with sales in the UK alone reaching more than one million in just six months, Volvik is looking to add leading players to its Tour staff that includes multiple LPGA winners Chella Choi and Lee Il Hee, plus Ladies Scottish Open winner Mi Hyang Lee and Craig Stadler on the PGA Champions Tour.

“Despite not having a player ranked among the world’s top 100 on the men’s PGA Tour or the European Tour during this year, Volvik has succeeded in growing its share of the golf ball market worldwide,” said Jason Stewart, European Manager for Volvik.

“This growth has been built largely on the increasing popularity of the Volvik VIVID multi-coloured golf ball, which accounts for 85% of Volvik sales in the competitive UK market place and more than 70% of sales in the United States. The VIVID is not designed for Tour-calibre players, but has become one of the top five golf balls sold in Europe’s biggest golf market within a very short space of time,” added Stewart.

With more than 37 years of experience in golf ball construction and over 50 international ball patents, the Korean-based brand is increasingly seen as one of the world’s leading ball manufacturers.

Elite professionals using the No.1 coloured ball from Volvik can already boast 15 victories and over $10 million in prize money across global Tours since 2012, validating the quality and performance of Volvik balls.

In the UK market, Volvik VIVID balls offer players longer distance and excellent visibility in Sherbert, Orange, Blue, Green, Red, Yellow, Pink & White; while the new VIVID XT comes in Yellow, Orange, Green & Pink and is the ball used in the World Long Drive Championships sponsored by Volvik.

For more information on Volvik, visit www.brandfusionltd.co.uk or www.volvik.com