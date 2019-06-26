TrackMan becomes Foremost Approved Supplier

Foremost Golf, the UK’s largest retail and marketing services group, has announced a partnership with TrackMan, making the launch monitor technology available to support and drive forward member professionals’ businesses.

TrackMan’s pioneering club and ball tracking golf radar systems and performance enhancing software are now available to Foremost as part of an exclusive members’ package. Foremost will provide an option for members to spread their payments with a unique, low-cost rental agreement that will make the technology more accessible.

Chris Glenday, Approved Supplier Manager, Foremost Golf commented: “Investing in launch monitor technology and swing studio facilities has had a major impact on our members’ fitting and coaching services in the last decade and we are delighted to be welcoming a brand like TrackMan, with such a strong reputation in the category as an Approved Supplier to the group.”

Part of the agreement will see Foremost members gaining access to TrackMan University Certification membership to help develop their product knowledge and coaching potential.

“In addition to their impressive product technology, the ongoing training and educational support TrackMan will be offering our members will help them continue to stand out from the crowd by constantly improving the service they will be able to deliver customers,” added Glenday.

Mike Malone, Sales Director TrackMan UK, Ireland & South Africa commented: “We are delighted to be joining Foremost as an Approved Supplier and looking forward to working with Foremost professionals. I have been really impressed with the level of support and range of services in place for members and see TrackMan as a natural fit with the group.”

Chris Steele, a Foremost Board Member and Head Professional at Minchinhampton Golf Club, has already seen a great improvement using the TrackMan 4 product: “Having recently opened our state-of-the-art golf performance rooms we are now able to provide the ultimate in golf coaching experiences and the TrackMan system is an integral part of this new facility. Members recognise the TrackMan brand as used by Tour pros week-in-week-out and they are excited to be experiencing the same benefits enjoyed by the very best.”