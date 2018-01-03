The PGAs of Europe and Ralph Lauren Announce New Partnership

The PGAs of Europe and premium lifestyle brand, Ralph Lauren, have established an international Corporate Partnership agreement, expanding collaborative opportunities both in Europe and further afield.

Focussing on the Polo Golf and RLX Golf brands, the partnership will see Ralph Lauren work closely with the Association in exposing the brands to the 35 Member PGAs and their 21,000 PGA Professionals, in fledgling markets and world-class destinations and resorts alike.

“Adding Ralph Lauren, one of the world’s leading on- and off-course lifestyle brands, to our Corporate Partner family is further indication of the growing stature of the PGAs of Europe,” said PGAs of Europe Chief Executive, Ian Randell.

“Our staff, Board, Education Committee, and Golf Development Team will all be able to proudly wear the Polo Golf and RLX apparel, and we will look to promote their brand and products across our network, and I am sure that PGA Professionals around the world will be delighted to explore possibilities to work with Ralph Lauren.”

The partnership will support Ralph Lauren’s continued development within golf, providing exposure to, access points into, and contacts with, leading golf facilities and resorts.

The Association will also work closely with Ralph Lauren to create bespoke offerings for PGAs’ staff, representatives and their Member Professionals, along with representatives within the Association including the PGAs of Europe Golf Development Team that have operated in over 50 countries around the world.

PGAs of Europe www.pgae.com

Ralph Lauren www.RalphLauren.com