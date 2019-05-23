The Grove unveils Glasshouse Restaurant & Bar renovation

The Grove, the five-star hotel and golf resort in Hertfordshire, has officially re-opened the doors of its newly refurbished restaurant, The Glasshouse, following significant investment to dramatically update the space.

The refurbishment of The Glasshouse was carried out by London-based interior design firm Martin Hulbert Design, which has been responsible for The Grove’s interior design since the hotel first opened.

The new-look restaurant offers diners a luxurious yet fun experience, inspired by food hall-style dining. For a set price, diners are invited to sample a variety of dishes celebrating international flavours, fresh produce and the talents of a team of specialist chefs.

Executive Head Chef Stephen Wheeler launched The Glasshouse when the hotel opened just over 15 years ago. Now, having spent many years overseas gaining widespread international experience, he has returned to the helm of The Glasshouse to re-open an elevated, contemporary restaurant.

Having lived in Asia for several years, and worked in some of the region’s leading some of the best restaurants, including Six Senses Laamu, Constance Moofushi and The Sun Siyam Irufushi, Wheeler has drawn upon his experience to introduce a range of new dishes and cooking techniques to provide diners at The Glasshouse with a huge range of options. Live cooking stations invite guests to watch the chefs in action as they prepare food to order, with an extensive range of meat, fish and vegetarian dishes.

Wheeler commented: “It brings me great pleasure to oversee the relaunch of The Glasshouse, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase this new, innovative dining experience to guests. We’ve introduced so many new cooking stations and methods, as it was crucial to us that we provide guests with a fantastic range of options at a superior quality. It’s an interactive and fun way of eating.”

The Glasshouse Bar, which sits in its original location, has also been upgraded, with a new glass extension connecting it to the terraces and garden.

The Glasshouse Restaurant is open for breakfast (7-10.30am), lunch (12.30-2pm) and dinner (6-9.30pm), as well as afternoon tea in The Glasshouse Bar (1.30-4.30pm).