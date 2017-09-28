TaylorMade Appoints Brian Bazzel as V-P Product Creation

TaylorMade Golf Company, an industry leader in product innovation and technology, has appointed Brian Bazzel, an influential figure within TaylorMade’s product creation teams for the last seventeen years, as its new Vice President of Product Creation.

Bazzel, whose product creations have earned the highest accolades in the industry and are played by the best players in the world, will lead product strategy and development efforts for all of TaylorMade’s product lines, including metalwoods, irons, balls, putters, wedges and accessories.

One of the most well-respected product experts in the industry, Bazzel began his career at TaylorMade in 2000 as a member of the company’s research & development team, where he played a critical role in developing the MATT fitting system in addition to SelectFit, considered the ‘most comprehensive fitting system in the industry’ at its launch in 2007.

In subsequent years, his role has shifted into the product creation sector and has since been responsible for the efforts of a variety of TaylorMade’s most prominent and successful product lines, including the highly-popular Burner 2.0, RocketBladez and Tour Preferred irons lines as well as the widely acclaimed and most winning drivers on the PGA TOUR over the last two years, the M1 & M2.

Concurrently, succeeding Bazzel as Senior Director of Product Creation for metalwoods is Tomo Bystedt, whom like Bazzel, has vast experience with many of the company’s product lines which include putters, wedges and most recently, leading iron creation, a position he’s held since (2013) and whose most notable products include RSi, PSi and most recently, the P700 Series. Bystedt, who first joined TaylorMade in 2006, will now lead the company’s efforts in the development and creation of all metalwoods.

In his new role, Bazzel will now oversee one of the most prominent product creation teams in the golf industry, which, in addition to Bystedt and the metalwoods team, includes Bill Price (putters & wedges) and Mike Fox (golf balls & accessories). Bazzel and his team will report directly to CEO David Abeles.

“For five years, Brian has been the driving force behind our metalwoods product creation team, leading to groundbreaking products that have invigorated the industry. His vision has helped position TaylorMade as the industry leader in metalwoods innovation and performance, and it is my great pleasure to welcome him to his new role as VP of Product Creation. There’s no doubt in my mind that under his guidance, the TaylorMade brand will continue to see exceptional growth and forge a lasting position as an industry leader across all product categories,” said David Abeles.

TaylorMade https://taylormadegolf.eu/