Strong growth for Oxford Golf Consulting

British-based golf marketing and communications firm Oxford Golf Consulting is celebrating the release of its new website.

The result of several months development, the new site represents a significant milestone for the firm, which has experienced significant growth this year, especially since Lucy Traves, wife of company principal Adam Lawrence came on board. Traves brings strong project management and IT expertise to bear on OGC’s range of marketing and communications services for businesses across the golf industry.

Lawrence, also the editor of the global magazine Golf Course Architecture, said: “This year we have delivered a range of projects, including a booklet for an American club, to celebrate the launch of its renovated course – which serves both as a keepsake for existing members and as collateral to attract new ones – electronic newsletters for several leading firms of golf architects, and press material for a selection of different golf businesses. This new website is a terrific guide to our wide range of services, and we anticipate it will help us grow still further. It’s also a great example of our ability to design and write a company’s web presence – we’re working on a number more web projects right now.”

As well as marketing, OGC delivers services to golf clubs keen to understand and respect the architectural history of their golf courses. In conjunction with golf architects, the company has developed a proprietary process it calls the ‘Course Design Policy Report’, the purpose of which is to ensure that future course development work is in sympathy with the original design, and to deter club officials from undertaking unsuitable course works on a whim.

Lucy Traves said: “Our design policy report process is ideal for clubs that have had problems with previous captains insisting on work being done to the course. It’s about ensuring that course development happens in a strategic, planned way that is in keeping with the design philosophies of the original architects.”

OGC has big plans for 2018 too; for the first time it will be exhibiting at the annual Golf Industry Show, to be held in February in San Antonio, Texas. “We’re doing a great deal of work for American clients,” said Lawrence. “We expect GIS to be a big week!”

Oxford Golf Consulting www.oxfordgolfconsulting.com