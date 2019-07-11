Global Edition

STRI Group open Hong Kong business

4.22pm 11th July 2019 - Corporate - This story was updated on Friday, July 12th, 2019

STRI Group has continued its rapid global expansion with the opening of its latest design and consultancy office in Hong Kong.

Peter Rasmussen is the STRI’s new lead consultant in Hong Kong

STRI Hong Kong Ltd has already secured major contracts including providing the turf solution to the new multi-purpose Kai Tak Sports Park and as design partners to upgrade the famous Yuen Long Stadium, plus other significant local projects.

Experienced turf industry professional Peter Rasmussen has joined STRI Hong Kong as lead consultant and will be assisting the local industry utilising the full support of STRI’s global expertise.

STRI Hong Kong joins a global network of STRI Group companies based outside of Europe, including China, Qatar and two facilities in Australia, and is planning on further expansion in the near future. STRI HK will work closely with Tizan Turf Science, in Shanghai, who are the leading turf construction and renovation business in the region.

STRI Group director, Lee Penrose, said: “STRI continues to expand our global offering as the demand for cutting edge and sustainable sports surface solutions increases. We are always looking for talented people and new businesses to work within the Group.”

       

