SMS INC. Agrees Exclusive Deal to Launch SPORTS RADAR

SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC. (SMS INC.) has officially signed a contract with MMRI to have exclusivity of their new intelligence platform, Klood Radar. The global launch of SPORTS RADAR is set to make a big impact in the sporting industry.

Klood Radar is an online and digital intelligence platform, which has the ability to capture data on a particular brand, product or topic from around the world. Utilising the latest digital identification technology, SPORTS RADAR will bring topic and sentiment analysis – supported by SMS INC. sports insight – to help understand the conversations and viewpoints within the sports market.

A revolutionary service, Klood Radar was a finalist in the Best Data Solution category at the Market Research Society’s Operations Awards 2017. With exclusive use of this software, SPORTS RADAR gives SMS INC. an opportunity to service Federations, sports brands, sports events, athletes and those investing in sport.

John Bushell, Managing Director of SMS INC. said “When we were shown the power of Klood Radar, we realised that this has significant and relevant value to the sports industry allowing monitoring and tracking from sports fans, from athletes and participants, from sports events and also amongst the sports media and official sports and global news channels. It will enable the sports industry to be fully aware of the sentiment and issues facing them, and enable strategic decisions to ensure that viewpoints can be understood and managed.”

Established for over 30 years, Sports Marketing Surveys is a market research business specialising in sports and leisure. SMS INC. provides SMART data, analysis and insight for leading sports equipment manufacturers, sports federations, major sporting events, specialty retailers and venue operators.

MMRI has over 30 years’ experience as a media market research agency. Identifying a gap in the market for a platform which would provide much more intelligent insight, Klood Radar is able to analyse and process digital data and conversations providing strategic understanding on spontaneous social responses. With SMS INC. insight thereby enabling organisations to make better decisions.

SMS INC. and MMRI have co-operated closely to develop SPORTS RADAR and are now launching this globally to the sports industry.

SMS INC. utilised their Sports Radar platform to collect, code and analyse commentary around the Golf Sixes tournament in May at the Centurion Club. To see the findings and download a free report please click here

SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC. – http://www.sportsmarketingsurveysinc.com

MMRI – https://mmri.klood.com