Ransomes Jacobsen Wins RoSPA Gold Medal Award

The company, based in Ipswich, achieved the Gold Medal award (5 consecutive Golds) in the annual scheme run by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

The award was presented during a ceremony at the ExCeL, London. The award was achieved during a special year for family-safety charity RoSPA, as it celebrates its centenary.

Through the RoSPA Awards scheme, which is open to businesses and organisations of all types and sizes from across the UK and overseas, judges consider entrants’ overarching occupational health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement. The awards are now in its 61st year.

Geoff Elliot, Environmental Health and Safety Manager at Ransomes Jacobsen, said: “This award is testament to the commitment and hard work of all Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd employees. As a company, we ensure that our workforce is protected to the highest level possible, and it is an honour to now have received this award for five consecutive years as recognition of our commitment to safety. We will continue to ensure high standards are met in the workplace, and we thank all those who have made this possible.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards are the most prestigious in the world of occupational health and safety, and held in high regard around the world, as winning one demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to maintaining an excellent health and safety record. Achieving the standard required is no mean feat.

“This is a special year in the history of RoSPA, and we congratulate all of our winners in this, our centenary year.”

The majority of awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president’s awards and orders of distinction are presented to organisations sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years. For the first time in 2017, the Patron’s Award has been presented to those organisations that have achieved consecutive gold awards for 25 years or more.

