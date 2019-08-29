Pure Spa Appoints Gabrielle MacDonald as Brand Ambassador

Scottish professional golfer Gabrielle MacDonald has been appointed as an ambassador for day spa group Pure Spa & Beauty.

The new partnership between will see the 26-year-old from Edinburgh promote the brand’s range of spa treatments and natural skincare, and show how it helps her play best. Gabrielle will front a wide range of activity to promote the partnership, including PR, advertising, competitions and events. Social media imagery and video content will also be created for the campaign.

MacDonald, who turned professional earlier in 2019 and is attached to Craigielaw Golf Club, will be sponsored by the brand and supported throughout her tournaments during the 2019/2020 season. The former Scottish amateur international will provide Pure’s newsletter subscribers with regular blogs about her travels, tournaments and trips to Pure Spa, as well as her favourite treatments and products that help her feel her best, on and off the golf course.

MacDonald commented: “It’s essential for me to be feeling my most calm and confident every time I step on to the golf course, so partnering with Pure Spa makes perfect sense for me. I look forward to changing people’s perceptions of beauty treatments, and sharing how using a spa regularly can be an act of self-care that we all deserve, to help us function at our very best.”

Becky Woodhouse, founder of Pure Spa & Beauty, commented, “We are delighted to have appointed Gabrielle Macdonald as Pure’s first brand ambassador. As a majority female-staffed company, we are passionate about supporting other women in their careers, and we are thrilled to be supporting a promising homegrown talent like Gabrielle, at this hugely important exciting first stage of her professional career. Women’s golf is currently gathering so much interest, and rightly so, and we look forward to showing our customers how everyone, including professional sportspeople can benefit from some regular self-care to help them be at their best.”

MacDonald’s first blog for PURE Spa will be live at www.purespauk.com in early September, and customers can follow her journey and top tips at @purespauk on Instagram.