PowaKaddy Announces Record Year with TGI Partners

The market-leading electric trolley brand PowaKaddy has confirmed its most successful year ever with the TGI Golf Partnership, boasting a 40% increase in electric trolley sales revenue with the buying group in 2017.

“We’d like to thank all the TGI Golf partners for their great support over the last year,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford. “It has been a really positive result in particularly uncertain market conditions thanks to a couple of tremendous product launches – including the Compact C2 and the FW7s GPS.”

Backed by the company’s most targeted trade and consumer marketing campaign, PowaKaddy saw performance of its Compact C2 model reach unprecedented levels in 2017, with sales of the product representing the most successful electric trolley launch in over four years. And the year also saw PowaKaddy launch the world’s first electric trolley with integrated GPS. The FW7s GPS introduced GPS technology built in to a super-intelligent digital screen, delivering fast, accurate distances to the front, middle and back of the green at over 37,000 golf courses worldwide.

Eddie Reid, TGI Golf’s Managing Director, said: “2017 was our third record year in a row with PowaKaddy, which is testament to the quality of product and the exceptional service it provides.

“There is no doubt the margin achieved by retailers is the best in class and this allied, to an 80% growth in PowaKaddy’s Lithium trolley sales, has elevated the average price of the product into a position where the consumer now sees it as a quality, feature rich product that can be sold with confidence. We look forward to another exceptional year of partnership with PowaKaddy in 2018.”

Meanwhile, Catford also added: “We remain very committed to the PGA Professional and providing high-profit margins that can help drive their businesses forward. TGI Golf partners have fully embraced our product range and we look forward to working closely with them for many years to come.”

PowaKaddy’s sales team are already focussed on 2018. Pre-books for the brand are up over 20%, with TGI Golf taking a strong lead.

“We are really excited by the prospect of a full year with the C2 and FW7s GPS,” said David Howse, PowaKaddy’s UK Sales Manager. “To cap that, we have the brand-new GPS Rental, the new FW5s and a fabulous new bag range. The reaction to the new game-changing Dri-Edition cart bag for 2018 has been particularly positive.”

Weighing just 2kg, the high-performance Dri-Edition bag incorporates a hydrostatic-rated fabric of over 10,000mm, which is four times the performance of most waterproof bags found on the market.

Retailers interested in boosting their profits with PowaKaddy in 2018 should contact their Area Sales Manager now or call the brand direct on 01795 473555.

PowaKaddy www.powakaddy.com