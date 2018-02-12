PING Does the Double at TGI Golf Partnership Awards

On a successful night, PING once again took home multiple accolades at the TGI Golf Partnership awards with the company recognised as Overall Supplier of the Year and Hardware Supplier of the Year.

Hosted at the Fairmont Hotel in St. Andrews, the two awards signal the latest in a string that PING has won as a result of its success in 2017.

It’s the third year in a row that PING has been voted best Overall Supplier by the retail services group’s partners, with the Hardware Supplier of the Year award being further recognition of the success of the G400 range.

Determined through the annual TGI Golf Supplier Survey, professionals scored the various suppliers across a range of categories including product performance, marketing, customer service, delivery and product quality.

Commenting on news of the awards, PING Europe Managing Director John Clark said: “We’re thrilled to have been recognised with these two prestigious awards and would like to thank the TGI Golf Partners for once again voting us as their best overall supplier in 2017. Our employees have earned these awards through their consistent dedication and determination to do the right thing for our customers and the PING brand.

“We’re extremely grateful to all of the group’s partners who continue to support us, and we look forward to working with them this year and for many years to come.”

Eddie Reid, TGI Golf Managing Director, commented: “Year after year, PING continues to shine not only at bringing high performing golf products to market but also in setting the industry benchmark when it comes to customer service.

“As a brand, they continue to represent the perfect fit for our partners and we’d like to once again congratulate them on another outstanding year with the TGI Golf Partnership.”

TGI Golf Partnership https://tgigolf.com/

PING www.PING.com