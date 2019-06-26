PGA of America Becomes NGCOA Executive Partner

The National Golf Course Owners Association has announced a new partnership with the PGA of America that actively supports the PGA’s initiatives and also promotes the success of golf courses and the greater industry. This includes player and customer-development programs, education and curriculum support, and connectivity for PGA Career Services.
As a new Executive Partner, the PGA of America will have increased recognition and active participation in NGCOA programs and services, including the Multi-Course & Resort Operators Retreat 2019 (July 23-24 in Monterey, California); Golf Business Conference 2020 (Jan. 20-22, 2020, co-located with the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida); and in both Golf Business magazine and the Golf Business Podcast throughout the year.
“There has always been a great deal of synergy between the two organizations,” said Jay Karen, NGCOA CEO. “We work together on several projects. For example, the NGCOA is bringing our Golf Business Conference to the PGA Merchandise Show, and we’re assisting with education at the PGA Fashion and Demo Experience in August. It only makes sense to be in lockstep on more opportunities to support golf courses.”
“The PGA of America is dedicated to working with our Allied Associations to make a lasting impact on the future of the game,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “We are proud to partner with the NGCOA to drive new initiatives that evolve the game, as well as provide educational and employment opportunities for our Members and the golf industry.”
NGCOA www.ngcoa.org
PGA of America www.pga.org
