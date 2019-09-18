Performance54 Appointed Strategic Marketing Partner Of Penha Longa Resort

Premium Portuguese golf destination, Penha Longa Resort, today announced the appointment of Performance54 (P54), a specialist global golf marketing agency, to help drive an increased number of rounds on its championship golf course through the integration of digital and trade marketing strategies.

A permanent fixture at the pinnacle of Europe’s best golf resort rankings, Penha Longa possesses a Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed golf course which is regarded as one of best in the country and hosted the Open de Portugal in 2010, an event won by 2018 Ryder Cup Captain, Thomas Bjorn.

The five-star Ritz-Carlton resort is situated just 30 kilometres west of Lisbon, presenting luxurious accommodation, fine dining, a world-class spa and two Michelin Star restaurants, all within easy driving distance of one of Europe’s fastest growing capital cities in terms of inbound visits.

“At a time of growing interest in golf in and around Lisbon, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Performance54,” said Rita Simões, Penha Longa Resort’s Director of Travel Industry Sales. “Their knowledge in destination and trade marketing extends globally and we are extremely excited about the prospect of benefitting from their specialist insights and best-in-class digital and trade marketing capabilities. It is a very exciting time for everyone at Penha Longa Resort.”

Performance54 is a global golf sales and marketing group that has developed a distinguished roster of clients, specialising exclusively in golf. On behalf of Penha Longa, the group will take on responsibility for devising digital and trade marketing solutions with the overarching objective of enhancing the online customer journey and giving more golfers than ever the opportunity to discover one of Europe’s finest golfing destinations.

“We are delighted to partner with Penha Longa Resort, a magnificent destination with the highest quality amenity profile and a stunning and very playable course for golfers of all abilities,” said Jed Moore, Managing Director, Performance54. “The resort has got tremendous potential and, with our assistance in increasing exposure and awareness via digital and trade channels, we believe Penha Longa can become one of the most popular golf courses in Continental Europe.”

Penha Longa Resort www.penhalonga.com/en/

Performance54 www.Performance54.com