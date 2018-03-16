Performance54 Appointed Golf Marketing Agency For Adare Manor

As its major renovation programme nears completion, Adare Manor has appointed Performance54 as its exclusive golf marketing agency, with immediate effect.

Performance54 has been commissioned to create and manage an international golf PR and Communications programme around the launch of the new Tom Fazio-designed golf course. Its team of dedicated golf marketing experts will work with Adare Manor sales & marketing representatives, developing an impactful narrative to position the property in the minds of golfers around the world.

“We are delighted to be working with Performance 54 as we unveil this next chapter in Adare Manor’s legacy,” said Colm Hannon, Chief Executive Officer of Adare Manor. “The Golf Course at Adare Manor will provide an unforgettable experience for golfers when it launches this April. It has been masterfully designed to inspire, challenge, and captivate the most demanding golf enthusiasts in the world.”

Jed Moore, Performance54 Managing Director, commented: “We are delighted to be working with the team at Adare Manor. The name will be familiar to many golfers but, with the strategic investment made into this astonishing refurbishment, the golf course and hotel, alike, will immediately establish Adare Manor as a bucket list experience for discerning golfers at all levels of the game.”

Adare Manor re-opened to the public in November 2017, following an 18-month programme of redevelopment, which returned the historic Co. Limerick resort to five-star opulence.

Among the comprehensive improvements were the thorough refurbishment of the famous manor house, now a luxurious 104-bedroom hotel, and a complete overhaul of the golf course which, with each hole redesigned and reconstructed, now holds major ambitions of staging top-level tournament play over the years to come. Without question, the transformation has already seen the resort recognised as the finest Ireland has to offer.

Performance54 is a dedicated global golf sales and marketing agency, located in London and Singapore, providing a complete roster of services, including: Brand Development, PR and Communications, Event Management, Campaign Activation, and Sales and Trade Marketing. The company works on behalf of some of the world’s most recognised brands, destinations and events.

Adare Manor www.AdareManor.com

Performance54 www.Performance54.com