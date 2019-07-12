Performance54 Acquires Events Activation Firm Red Door Middle East

Performance54 has announced the acquisition of Red Door Events Middle East, to create a global brand and event activation firm that specialises in the creation, design, delivery and management of interactive business and consumer facing initiatives, as well as high-profile event staging.

The acquisition sees the formation of RedDoor54 and comes on the back of a sustained period of success for both Performance54 and Red Door Events Middle East. The announcement further signals the intent from both parties to establish one of sport’s most dynamic activation and experiential marketing agencies, consisting of the most talented professionals.

“Red Door Middle East has built a strong reputation for its hands-on approach, professionalism and quality of delivery, and positive recent developments in the business have made this an attractive target for us,” commented Jed Moore, Managing Director of Performance54.

“By uniting both businesses, RedDoor54’s ambition is to provide clients with the most dynamic, creative concepts that captivate audiences, whilst elevating brand experiences and delivering memorability.”

The move furthers Performance54’s organisational development, enhancing its client-base with access to a broad array of in-house expertise, shaped by an underlying philosophy of modernising marketing strategies by providing connected and complementary services.

Tony Irving, Founder and Managing Director of Red Door Events Middle East and Director of RedDoor54, said: “There are few companies that can match Performance54’s desire to bring together best-in-class talent, with an infectious ambition to evolve modern day marketing. The business’s ability to integrate throughout its clients’ value chain, while continually presenting creative concepts and displaying unparalleled passion, made the decision to unite a straightforward one.

“RedDoor54’s service scope includes event fan engagement, staging, design and activation consultancy, to guarantee clients the best product to suit their individual needs. As a business we pride our self on constantly delivering the newest, most innovative and creative solutions to the experiential market.”

The continued expansion for Performance54, in particular the appointment of recognised industry professionals, extends the business function across the sales and marketing mix, including: brand and creative development, production, strategic consultancy, event management and staging, digital and commercial management, PR & communications, talent management and sales consultancy.

For further information about RedDoor54, visit www.reddoor54.com

Performance54 www.Performance54.com