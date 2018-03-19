Open Golf Club celebrates Convention at Le Golf National

Open Golf Club celebrated its 2018 Convention at Le Golf National, this year’s Ryder Cup host venue near Paris.

More than 70 golf directors, providers and experts benefited from presentations about revenue management and new marketing tools with brainstorming session about how to get and retain new members.

There were big tributes to Paul Armitage, Le Golf National Director, for his warm welcome and outstanding presentation of the commercial strategy and the final preparations for the Ryder Cup in September. Special thanks also went for the participation of the Fédération Française de Golf with Jean-Lou Charron, President, Christophe Muniesa, General Manager, and Aurélien Didier.

Open Golf Club provides services to 54 golf clubs in 8 countries (France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Switzerland).

For further information please contact Fernando Sánchez Carballal, Sales and Business Development Director fsanchez@opengolfclub.com

Open Golf Club www.opengolfclub.com