Ojee Golf Makes Cut at Sports Technology Awards

Ojee Golf’s unique training aid, the TALON MK2, has been shortlisted for an award at this year’s Sports Technology Awards, to be held in London in May.

The TALON MK2 – the brainchild of Ojee Golf founder Matt Hulbert and his father, Paul – is on a short list for the ‘Best Participation Technology’ award. It provides golfers with real-time feedback on the four pivotal angles of address and will look to impress judges with its scientific, patented technology as well as its functionality and durability.

Founded in 2014, the Sports Technology Awards was the first initiative to celebrate the hugely influential force of sports technology and is now acknowledged as the industry leader.

Previous award winners include the NBA, BT Sport, the BBC, Chelsea FC, Ticketmaster, O 2 , Team Sky, Sky Sports, and the All England Lawn Tennis Club (Championships) Limited, while previous award winners in the golf industry include the R&A, VPAR and the 143rd Open Championship.

The winner will be determined by an independent panel made up of some of the sports technology industry’s most renowned and influential people, including Paul Francis, head of sports science at Adidas; Pete Samara, director of innovation and technology for Formula 1; and Mike Ruddell, head of technology innovation at Sky Sports.

Teesside-based Hulbert, who founded Ojee Golf in 2014, said: “Getting a vote of approval from such a high-calibre panel is a massive achievement in itself, but to be shortlisted for this particular award is a great sign for us.

“Whether or not we ultimately win the prize, we are delighted to have been recognised thus far. It’s a major fillip for us and a big boost moving forward as we look to increase our product range.”

With the standard of the field particularly high this year, Rebecca Hopkins, STA Group’s chief executive, said: “The range of technology submitted varied widely and offered outstanding levels of innovation – we didn’t envy the judges their task. Clichéd as it is to say that being shortlisted is a result in itself, but in this case – given the competition – it is true.”

The innovative TALON MK2 training aid – which retails at £199 – delivers real-time, visual feedback through a digital display unit that attaches securely to the top of any golf club. Together with a separate, sturdy wireless back unit, the TALON MK2 utilises patented technology to remove guesswork by calculating and displaying clearly angles of address.

n The 2018 Sports Technology Awards takes place at the Roundhouse, Camden, London, on May 3.

Top picture Matt (right) and Paul Hulbert

Ojee Golf www.ojeegolf.com